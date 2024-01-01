Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken satay in
Somerville
/
Somerville
/
Chicken Satay
Somerville restaurants that serve chicken satay
Pho n' Rice
289 Beacon Street, Somerville
No reviews yet
Chicken Satay
$8.95
4 pieces. Chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs and coconut milk, served with cucumber salad and Thai peanut sauce
More about Pho n' Rice
Siam Ginger
22 Bow St, Somerville
Avg 4.7
(890 reviews)
Satay Chicken
$8.95
Chicken Satay
$7.95
More about Siam Ginger
