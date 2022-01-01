Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.50
with one side and drink
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders + Fries$8.00
More about Orleans
Chicken Tenders image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries image

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
Served with Fries
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$14.00
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$6.00
More about Mortadella Head
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with BBQ Sauce and fries.
More about Foundry On Elm
The Pub image

 

The Pub

682 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.99
More about The Pub
Chicken Fingers image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers
Tasty chicken fingers for your dining pleasure!
Chicken Finger Sub$9.50
Delicious chicken fingers in a sub with any toppings you choose
Chicken Finger Dinner$12.50
More about Broadway Eatery

