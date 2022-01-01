Chicken tenders in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.50
with one side and drink
More about Orleans
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Kids Chicken Tenders + Fries
|$8.00
More about Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$10.00
Served with Fries
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
More about Mortadella Head
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$6.00
More about Foundry On Elm
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with BBQ Sauce and fries.
More about Broadway Eatery
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Chicken Fingers
Tasty chicken fingers for your dining pleasure!
|Chicken Finger Sub
|$9.50
Delicious chicken fingers in a sub with any toppings you choose
|Chicken Finger Dinner
|$12.50