Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Waikiki

27 Holland St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Bowl$13.95
firebraised chicken thigh, shrimp, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, mango, half soft-boiled ramen egg, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce
Kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.95
firebraised chicken thigh, cucumber, romaine lettuce, sweet corn, strawberry, with teriyaki sauce
More about Waikiki
Fuji at Assembly image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki (G)$27.50
Grilled white meat drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki Deluxe Bento$25.50
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$18.50
More about Fuji at Assembly
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki with Rice$21.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
L Chicken Teriyaki$11.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Ebi Sushi image

 

Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$18.00
Chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed potato, carrots, garlic noodles, rice and miso soup.
More about Ebi Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Lassi

Miso Soup

Avocado Toast

Thai Tea

Fritters

Tuna Rolls

Brisket

Steamed Broccoli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston