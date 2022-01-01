Chicken teriyaki in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Waikiki
Waikiki
27 Holland St, Somerville
|Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Bowl
|$13.95
firebraised chicken thigh, shrimp, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, mango, half soft-boiled ramen egg, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce
|Kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.95
firebraised chicken thigh, cucumber, romaine lettuce, sweet corn, strawberry, with teriyaki sauce
More about Fuji at Assembly
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Chicken Teriyaki (G)
|$27.50
Grilled white meat drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki
|Chicken Teriyaki Deluxe Bento
|$25.50
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$18.50
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Chicken Teriyaki with Rice
|$21.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
|L Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.