Chilaquiles in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Juliet
Juliet
263 Washington street, Somerville
|chilaquiles
|$14.00
crispy corn tortillas, cheese, hot sauce, two sunny eggs, celery slaw, cilantro
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Chilaquiles
|$17.00
Tortilla casserole with red, green or guajillo sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, refried beans, and grilled avocado. rn Choose one,
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|CHILAQUILES TOLUQUENOS
|$12.25
Tortilla chips bathed in your choice of red sauce or green sauce, topped with shredded chicken, Mexican sausage and a sunny side-up egg. Accompanied with avocado, black beans and your choice of sweet fried plantains or home fries