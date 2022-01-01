Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve chilaquiles

chilaquiles image

 

Juliet

263 Washington street, Somerville

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
chilaquiles$14.00
crispy corn tortillas, cheese, hot sauce, two sunny eggs, celery slaw, cilantro
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$17.00
Tortilla casserole with red, green or guajillo sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, refried beans, and grilled avocado. rn Choose one,
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILAQUILES TOLUQUENOS$12.25
Tortilla chips bathed in your choice of red sauce or green sauce, topped with shredded chicken, Mexican sausage and a sunny side-up egg. Accompanied with avocado, black beans and your choice of sweet fried plantains or home fries
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$16.00
House tortillas, pulled chicken, cotija cheese, chopped lettuce, scrambled eggs, ranchero crema
