Chili in Somerville

Our brined and roasted butternut squash seeds (aka butternut pepitas) are a slightly sweet, slightly spicy crunchy snack you can eat straight from the bag or sprinkled over salads. The seeds have a savory flavor similar to those jack o’ lantern seeds your Mom used to roast in the oven after Halloween.

Seeds are high in Vitamin E and beneficial antioxidants like lutein and beta carotene. These are the same seeds they roast and press to create their butternut squash seed oil.

The seeds have hulls that are softened by brining and roasting and do not need to be removed before eating; they should be eaten whole.

