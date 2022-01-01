Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Mac$15.75
homemade angus beef chili, crispy jalapenos
Chili Cheese Fries$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
Angus Beef Chili$6.00
with cheddar jack cheese
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Chili$9.00
cheese - tortilla chips
More about Orleans
Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Salmon$25.00
Pan seared salmon topped with sweet thai chili glaze and served with stir fried vegetables/sesame rice.
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Chili BBQ Salmon$12.00
Lightly charred salmon belly (the most flavorful cut), with house yaki sauce. Large side serving.
More about Manoa Poke Shop
Vegan Chorizo Chili image

 

The Jungle

6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Chorizo Chili$11.00
Served with tortilla chips
More about The Jungle
Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calabrian Chili & Honey
More about Mortadella Head
Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Bird$13.00
Gran Agave Blanco Tequila, Aperol, House Thai Chili Liqueur, Lime, Mezcal Rinse
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of House Made Chili$10.00
house made black bean chili with ground beef & pork, topped with shredded cheese and sour cream
Chili Cheese Dog$10.00
griddled dog topped with shredded cheese, and house made black bean chili with ground beef and pork
Chili Dog$9.00
griddled dog topped with our house made black bean, ground beef & pork chili!
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chili$7.50
hearty and warming classic chili with ground pork
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Butternut Squash Seeds (3oz bag)- Stony Brook Wholehearted$4.00
Our brined and roasted butternut squash seeds (aka butternut pepitas) are a slightly sweet, slightly spicy crunchy snack you can eat straight from the bag or sprinkled over salads. The seeds have a savory flavor similar to those jack o’ lantern seeds your Mom used to roast in the oven after Halloween.
Seeds are high in Vitamin E and beneficial antioxidants like lutein and beta carotene. These are the same seeds they roast and press to create their butternut squash seed oil.
The seeds have hulls that are softened by brining and roasting and do not need to be removed before eating; they should be eaten whole.
Curio Spice - Chili Today! 1 oz Jar$8.50
Perfect for bean chili, hash browns, spiced nuts or as a rub for meat. Turkish urfa chile adds a chocolatey, fruity note complimented by Cambodian long pepper (a relative of black pepper). Organic toasted cumin, ancho chile and Mexican oregano round out the party.
Contains: ancho chile, urfa chile, cumin, garlic, onion, paprika, cinnamon, ginger, Mexican oregano, long pepper.
Culture Pop Soda - Orange Mango Chili & Lime 12 oz (can)$3.00
Fizzy & gutsy
Probiotic soda.
Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics.
*vegan*
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
Item pic

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast w/ Chili Salt$5.75
Avocado, salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil on our house made sourdough
More about DIESEL CAFE
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Oil
Sichuan Chili Chicken (G)$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded and fried, wok-tossed with chili pepper, cucumber and oshinko
Sweet Crispy Chili Wings (G)$8.50
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce, topped with scallions
More about Fuji at Assembly
Oat Shop image

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Chili Latte$4.25
More about Oat Shop
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Dusted French Fries$3.50
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Item pic

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Culture Pop Soda - Orange Mango Chili & Lime$3.00
Fizzy & gutsy
Probiotic soda.
Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics.
*vegan*
More about BLOC CAFE
Maple Chili Duck Wings image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Chili Duck Wings$13.00
served with celery and ranch
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Curry Express image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Curry Express

147B Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Paneer$9.95
Chili Garlic Naan$3.95
More about Curry Express

