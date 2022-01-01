Chili in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chili
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Chili Mac
|$15.75
homemade angus beef chili, crispy jalapenos
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
|Angus Beef Chili
|$6.00
with cheddar jack cheese
More about Orleans
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Beef Chili
|$9.00
cheese - tortilla chips
More about Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$25.00
Pan seared salmon topped with sweet thai chili glaze and served with stir fried vegetables/sesame rice.
More about Manoa Poke Shop
SEAFOOD • POKE
Manoa Poke Shop
300 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Chili BBQ Salmon
|$12.00
Lightly charred salmon belly (the most flavorful cut), with house yaki sauce. Large side serving.
More about The Jungle
The Jungle
6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville
|Vegan Chorizo Chili
|$11.00
Served with tortilla chips
More about Mortadella Head
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Calabrian Chili & Honey
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Chili Bird
|$13.00
Gran Agave Blanco Tequila, Aperol, House Thai Chili Liqueur, Lime, Mezcal Rinse
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Bowl of House Made Chili
|$10.00
house made black bean chili with ground beef & pork, topped with shredded cheese and sour cream
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$10.00
griddled dog topped with shredded cheese, and house made black bean chili with ground beef and pork
|Chili Dog
|$9.00
griddled dog topped with our house made black bean, ground beef & pork chili!
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Pork Chili
|$7.50
hearty and warming classic chili with ground pork
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Sweet Chili Butternut Squash Seeds (3oz bag)- Stony Brook Wholehearted
|$4.00
Our brined and roasted butternut squash seeds (aka butternut pepitas) are a slightly sweet, slightly spicy crunchy snack you can eat straight from the bag or sprinkled over salads. The seeds have a savory flavor similar to those jack o’ lantern seeds your Mom used to roast in the oven after Halloween.
Seeds are high in Vitamin E and beneficial antioxidants like lutein and beta carotene. These are the same seeds they roast and press to create their butternut squash seed oil.
The seeds have hulls that are softened by brining and roasting and do not need to be removed before eating; they should be eaten whole.
|Curio Spice - Chili Today! 1 oz Jar
|$8.50
Perfect for bean chili, hash browns, spiced nuts or as a rub for meat. Turkish urfa chile adds a chocolatey, fruity note complimented by Cambodian long pepper (a relative of black pepper). Organic toasted cumin, ancho chile and Mexican oregano round out the party.
Contains: ancho chile, urfa chile, cumin, garlic, onion, paprika, cinnamon, ginger, Mexican oregano, long pepper.
|Culture Pop Soda - Orange Mango Chili & Lime 12 oz (can)
|$3.00
Fizzy & gutsy
Probiotic soda.
Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics.
*vegan*
More about DIESEL CAFE
DIESEL CAFE
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Avocado Toast w/ Chili Salt
|$5.75
Avocado, salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil on our house made sourdough
More about Fuji at Assembly
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Chili Oil
|Sichuan Chili Chicken (G)
|$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded and fried, wok-tossed with chili pepper, cucumber and oshinko
|Sweet Crispy Chili Wings (G)
|$8.50
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce, topped with scallions
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Chili Dusted French Fries
|$3.50
More about BLOC CAFE
SALADS
BLOC CAFE
11 Bow St, Somerville
|Culture Pop Soda - Orange Mango Chili & Lime
|$3.00
Fizzy & gutsy
Probiotic soda.
Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics.
*vegan*
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Maple Chili Duck Wings
|$13.00
served with celery and ranch