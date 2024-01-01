Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Painted Burro - Somerville, MA

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chimichanga$22.00
crispy fried flour burrito stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, black beans + tres quesos, topped by melted cheese, ranchero sauce, guacamole, baja crema + chipotle mayo
More about Painted Burro - Somerville, MA
Item pic

 

La Posada Restaurant & Tequila Bar

505 Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Birria Chimichanga$19.00
Rice beans cheese and Birria beef chimichanga, topped with salsa verde crema and guacamole
More about La Posada Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Picante Taqueria Somerville (Union Square) - 253 Washington Street

253 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga Large$11.99
More about Picante Taqueria Somerville (Union Square) - 253 Washington Street

