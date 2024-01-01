Chimichangas in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chimichangas
Painted Burro - Somerville, MA
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$22.00
crispy fried flour burrito stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, black beans + tres quesos, topped by melted cheese, ranchero sauce, guacamole, baja crema + chipotle mayo
La Posada Restaurant & Tequila Bar
505 Medford St, Somerville
|Beef Birria Chimichanga
|$19.00
Rice beans cheese and Birria beef chimichanga, topped with salsa verde crema and guacamole