Chocolate cake in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

PIZZA

Posto - Somerville

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate cake$13.00
Strawberry Coulis, warm chocolate cake, served with vanilla ice cream.
More about Posto - Somerville
BRONWYN image

SMOKED SALMON

BRONWYN Restaurant

255 Washington St, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (177 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$9.99
Single Serving: Coconut and oat streusel, berry coulis, crème anglaise
More about BRONWYN Restaurant
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla
Consumer pic

 

Daddy Jones

525 Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$8.00
More about Daddy Jones

