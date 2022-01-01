Chocolate cake in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA
Posto - Somerville
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Chocolate cake
|$13.00
Strawberry Coulis, warm chocolate cake, served with vanilla ice cream.
SMOKED SALMON
BRONWYN Restaurant
255 Washington St, Somerville
|German Chocolate Cake
|$9.99
Single Serving: Coconut and oat streusel, berry coulis, crème anglaise
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00