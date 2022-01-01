Chocolate chip cookies in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Mike & Patty's Union Square
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo' sho!
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
Gooey, chewy, loaded with chocolate and topped with sea salt.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|8" Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Middle, Oreo Roll
|$39.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
|6" Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip middle and Oreo Roll
|$29.00
The Highlander Cafe
81 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.50
The Classic of All Classics. Brown Sugar, Butter and Chocolate Chips.
Oat Shop
22A College Ave, Somerville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Classic cookie filled with big chunks of Taza chocolate. Dairy free, gluten free, contains eggs.