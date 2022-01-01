Chocolate chip cookies in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mike & Patty's Union Square

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
More about Mike & Patty's Union Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo' sho!
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
Gooey, chewy, loaded with chocolate and topped with sea salt.
More about Vinal Bakery
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8" Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Middle, Oreo Roll$39.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
6" Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip middle and Oreo Roll$29.00
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
Item pic

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about DIESEL CAFE
Item pic

 

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.50
The Classic of All Classics. Brown Sugar, Butter and Chocolate Chips.
More about The Highlander Cafe
Item pic

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Classic cookie filled with big chunks of Taza chocolate. Dairy free, gluten free, contains eggs.
More about Oat Shop
Item pic

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about BLOC CAFE
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hot Box

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Homemade Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Hot Box

