Clams in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowda$7.00
with chopped bacon
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder Pint$15.00
Clam Chowder Bowl$10.00
Clams + Linguine$26.00
littleneck clams & chopped clams in a garlic wine herb sauce
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Surf Clam$5.55
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hokkigai (surf clam) Sashimi$8.00
Hokkigai (surf clam) Sushi$6.00
Vera's image

 

Vera's

70 Union Square, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Clam Platter$27.00
buttermilk fried whole belly clams, fries, slaw, tartar, lemon
