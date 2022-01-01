Clams in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve clams
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Clam Chowda
|$7.00
with chopped bacon
Out of the Blue
215 elm street, somerville
|Clam Chowder Pint
|$15.00
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$10.00
|Clams + Linguine
|$26.00
littleneck clams & chopped clams in a garlic wine herb sauce
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Surf Clam
|$5.55
Sugidama soba & Izakaya
260 Elm Street, Somerville
|Hokkigai (surf clam) Sashimi
|$8.00
|Hokkigai (surf clam) Sushi
|$6.00