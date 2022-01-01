Cookies in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve cookies
Mike & Patty's Union Square
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Skillet Cookie
|$10.00
baked to order, chocolate chips, pecans, nutella drizzle, whipped cream
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Cookies & Cream
|$6.00
oreo, chocolate, powdered sugar
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Blueberry White Chocolate Cookie
|$3.25
mom deserves a nice afternoon snack! Fresh blueberries and white chocolate chips baked in a buttery sugar cookie
|Paleo Cookie (df, gf)
|$2.50
this magical green snacking cookie is made with sun butter and chocolate chips! a delightful paleo treat!
*fun fact - baking soda activates the sunflower in the seed butter to make the cookie a naturally orrucing vibrant and fun green!
|Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)
|$2.85
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
Gooey, chewy, loaded with chocolate and topped with sea salt.
|Ginger Molasses Cookie
|$2.25
Move over, Grandma - Vinal's ginger molasses cookie is going to give you a run for your money.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|8" Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Middle, Oreo Roll
|$39.00
|Four Cookie Dough - Take and Bake
|$12.00
4 brown butter chocolate chip cookie dough balls for you to make at home!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
The Highlander Cafe
81 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Streusel Strawberry Jam Bar Cookie
|$1.50
Shortbread Crust, Strawberry Jam Center, Topped With a Brown Sugar, Butter Streusel Topping
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.50
The Classic of All Classics. Brown Sugar, Butter and Chocolate Chips.
|Hermit Cookies
|$1.50
A Soft Chewy Bar Cookie Made With Cinnamon, Ginger, Raisins and Molasses. A New England Classic.
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Joe Frogger Cookies
|$5.00
4ea spiced molasses & rum cookies.
Oat Shop
22A College Ave, Somerville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Classic cookie filled with big chunks of Taza chocolate. Dairy free, gluten free, contains eggs.
|Breakfast Cookie
|$3.25
Oatmeal cookie loaded with walnuts, coconut, pumpkin seeds, and chocolate chips. Gluten free and vegan, contains nuts.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Forge Baking Company
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|1 Dozen House-made Cookie Platter
|$46.20
Assortment of our fresh baked house-made cookies.
|2 Dozen House-made Cookie Platter
|$92.00
Assortment of our fresh baked house-made cookies.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.25
Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie made with cage-free eggs. Non-gmo and super good!
3 Little Figs
278 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|GINGERBOMB COOKIES
|$8.00
6 x Chocolate | Ginger | Molasses Cookies (vegan)
|Pistachio CC Cookie
|$2.75
Pistachios | Chocolate Chips | Sea Salt
FRENCH FRIES
Style Cafe - Somerville
60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville
|3 Mini Cookies
|$2.00
|Mini Cookies
|$0.75