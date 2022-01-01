Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Mike & Patty's Union Square

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
More about Mike & Patty's Union Square
Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skillet Cookie$10.00
baked to order, chocolate chips, pecans, nutella drizzle, whipped cream
More about Five Horses Tavern
Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookies & Cream$6.00
oreo, chocolate, powdered sugar
More about Mortadella Head
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry White Chocolate Cookie$3.25
mom deserves a nice afternoon snack! Fresh blueberries and white chocolate chips baked in a buttery sugar cookie
Paleo Cookie (df, gf)$2.50
this magical green snacking cookie is made with sun butter and chocolate chips! a delightful paleo treat!
*fun fact - baking soda activates the sunflower in the seed butter to make the cookie a naturally orrucing vibrant and fun green!
Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)$2.85
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
Gooey, chewy, loaded with chocolate and topped with sea salt.
Ginger Molasses Cookie$2.25
Move over, Grandma - Vinal's ginger molasses cookie is going to give you a run for your money.
More about Vinal Bakery
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8" Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Middle, Oreo Roll$39.00
Four Cookie Dough - Take and Bake$12.00
4 brown butter chocolate chip cookie dough balls for you to make at home!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
Item pic

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about DIESEL CAFE
Item pic

 

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Streusel Strawberry Jam Bar Cookie$1.50
Shortbread Crust, Strawberry Jam Center, Topped With a Brown Sugar, Butter Streusel Topping
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.50
The Classic of All Classics. Brown Sugar, Butter and Chocolate Chips.
Hermit Cookies$1.50
A Soft Chewy Bar Cookie Made With Cinnamon, Ginger, Raisins and Molasses. A New England Classic.
More about The Highlander Cafe
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Joe Frogger Cookies$5.00
4ea spiced molasses & rum cookies.
Joe Frogger Cookies$5.00
4ea spiced molasses & rum cookies.
Joe Frogger Cookies$5.00
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Classic cookie filled with big chunks of Taza chocolate. Dairy free, gluten free, contains eggs.
Breakfast Cookie$3.25
Oatmeal cookie loaded with walnuts, coconut, pumpkin seeds, and chocolate chips. Gluten free and vegan, contains nuts.
More about Oat Shop
Item pic

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about BLOC CAFE
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Forge Baking Company

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
Takeout
1 Dozen House-made Cookie Platter$46.20
Assortment of our fresh baked house-made cookies.
2 Dozen House-made Cookie Platter$92.00
Assortment of our fresh baked house-made cookies.
More about Forge Baking Company
Item pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.25
Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie made with cage-free eggs. Non-gmo and super good!
More about Broadway Eatery
Item pic

 

3 Little Figs

278 Highland Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (693 reviews)
Takeout
GINGERBOMB COOKIES$8.00
6 x Chocolate | Ginger | Molasses Cookies (vegan)
Pistachio CC Cookie$2.75
Pistachios | Chocolate Chips | Sea Salt
More about 3 Little Figs
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
3 Mini Cookies$2.00
Mini Cookies$0.75
More about Style Cafe - Somerville
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hot Box

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Homemade Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Hot Box

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Teriyaki

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Burritos

Chai Lattes

Shumai

Carne Asada

Brownie Sundaes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston