Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy buffalo chicken dumplings$12.00
Buffalo sauce - ranch dressing - scallions
More about Orleans
Banner pic

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#17 Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Ranch Chicken BLT$16.00
breaded & fried chicken thigh, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato,
house ranch dressing, brioche bun
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Crispy Chicken Wings image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
More about Foundry On Elm
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$7.00
Crispy Chicken Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts with lightly fried chicken on the top.
Extra Crispy Chicken$7.00
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN SAND$16.00
buttermilk fried chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips & vinegar slaw. Served with homefries.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips, red cabbage slaw. with fries or salad
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Broadway Eatery image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Homemade chicken cutlet filet & honey mustard with lettuce & tomato
Crispy Chicken Wrap$8.50
Homemade crispy chicken, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato
More about Broadway Eatery
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
House Crispy Chicken Club$8.75
House Crispy BUFFALO Chicken (on Brioche)$8.25
More about Style Cafe - Somerville

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Mac And Cheese

Tuna Salad

Cookies

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Rolls

Shumai

Garden Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston