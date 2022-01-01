Crispy chicken in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Orleans
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Crispy buffalo chicken dumplings
|$12.00
Buffalo sauce - ranch dressing - scallions
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|#17 Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Crispy Ranch Chicken BLT
|$16.00
breaded & fried chicken thigh, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato,
house ranch dressing, brioche bun
More about Foundry On Elm
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Crispy Chicken
|$7.00
|Crispy Chicken Pad Thai
|$13.00
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts with lightly fried chicken on the top.
|Extra Crispy Chicken
|$7.00
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|CRISPY CHICKEN SAND
|$16.00
buttermilk fried chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips & vinegar slaw. Served with homefries.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
buttermilk chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips, red cabbage slaw. with fries or salad
More about Broadway Eatery
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
Homemade chicken cutlet filet & honey mustard with lettuce & tomato
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Homemade crispy chicken, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato