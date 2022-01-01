Curry in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve curry
More about Variety Bar
Variety Bar
1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville
|Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings
|$9.00
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
More about Highland Kitchen
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew
|$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
|Coconut Curried Mussels
|$13.00
Served with Grilled Focaccia .
Shellfish Allergy
More about Siam Ginger
Siam Ginger
22 Bow St, Somerville
|Dinner Massaman Curry
|$11.95
|Lunch Mango Curry
|$9.95
|Dinner Green Curry
|$11.95
More about Mint Indian Eatery
SEAFOOD
Mint Indian Eatery
868 Broadway, Somerville
|Lamb Curry Entree
|$17.99
|Mixed Veggie Curry Entree
|$14.99
|Chicken Curry Roll
|$11.99
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Hot Cup O' Curry
|$7.00
massaman style curry, chickpeas, coconut milk, roasted kale, peanuts, mint + cilantro chutney and crispy onions over rice (VEGAN)
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Curry Rice
|$19.95
|Tokyo Dry Curry
|$13.00
Ground beef with minced garlic, onion, carrots, celery, mushroom, raisin and hard boiled egg. Dry curry retains the rich taste of regular curry, but serves it up in a more solid form. Its texture is similar to chili con carne. Enjoy the unforgettable flavour of Japanese curry without all the sauce!
|Fukuoka Yaki Curry (Genki Ya Signature)
|$13.00
Steamed rice topped with a topping of your choice, vegetable, grated cheese and baked egg. Toasted. This is what southern Japanese food is all about - it's spicy, it's rich, it's unrefined and it doesn't seem particularly Japanese at first glance but it's actually first made in Fukuoka back in 1950s.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Mango Curry
|$17.00
Spicy sauteed chicken and shrimp in Thia yellow curry with onions, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, tomato and mango chunks, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
🌶 Spicy
|L Green Curry
|$11.00
|D Massaman Curry
|$15.00
Spicy peanut curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers and roasted peanuts, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
More about Ebi Sushi
Ebi Sushi
290 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish. Chicken Katsu
|Plain Curry
|$12.00
Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish.
|Pork Curry
|$16.00
Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish. Pork Katsu