Curry in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Variety Bar

1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings$9.00
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
More about Variety Bar
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
Coconut Curried Mussels$13.00
Served with Grilled Focaccia .
Shellfish Allergy
More about Highland Kitchen
Siam Ginger image

 

Siam Ginger

22 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dinner Massaman Curry$11.95
Lunch Mango Curry$9.95
Dinner Green Curry$11.95
More about Siam Ginger
Mint Indian Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Mint Indian Eatery

868 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Curry Entree$17.99
Mixed Veggie Curry Entree$14.99
Chicken Curry Roll$11.99
More about Mint Indian Eatery
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Cup O' Curry$7.00
massaman style curry, chickpeas, coconut milk, roasted kale, peanuts, mint + cilantro chutney and crispy onions over rice (VEGAN)
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Rice$19.95
Tokyo Dry Curry$13.00
Ground beef with minced garlic, onion, carrots, celery, mushroom, raisin and hard boiled egg. Dry curry retains the rich taste of regular curry, but serves it up in a more solid form. Its texture is similar to chili con carne. Enjoy the unforgettable flavour of Japanese curry without all the sauce!
Fukuoka Yaki Curry (Genki Ya Signature)$13.00
Steamed rice topped with a topping of your choice, vegetable, grated cheese and baked egg. Toasted. This is what southern Japanese food is all about - it's spicy, it's rich, it's unrefined and it doesn't seem particularly Japanese at first glance but it's actually first made in Fukuoka back in 1950s.
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Curry$17.00
Spicy sauteed chicken and shrimp in Thia yellow curry with onions, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, tomato and mango chunks, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
🌶 Spicy
L Green Curry$11.00
D Massaman Curry$15.00
Spicy peanut curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers and roasted peanuts, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
Ebi Sushi image

 

Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$16.00
Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish. Chicken Katsu
Plain Curry$12.00
Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish.
Pork Curry$16.00
Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish. Pork Katsu
More about Ebi Sushi
Curry Express image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Curry Express

147B Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$15.95
Lamb Curry$16.95
Paneer Curry$14.95
More about Curry Express

