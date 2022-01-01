Dumplings in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve dumplings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Crispy buffalo chicken dumplings
|$12.00
Buffalo sauce - ranch dressing - scallions
Variety Bar
1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville
|Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings
|$9.00
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
|Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings
|$9.00
4 dumplings made with creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, and scallions. Served with our signature soy aioli. | Vegetarian
Siam Ginger
22 Bow St, Somerville
|Cabbage And Mushroom Dumpling
|$6.95
|Dumpling
|$6.95
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Veggie Dumpling Soup (V)
|$9.50
Vegetable mushroom dumpling, carrot, corn, onion, cilantro, vermicelli noodles
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Thai Dumpling 7pcs
|$8.00
Thai ravioli with marinated meat and vegetables, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 7 pieces.
|Veggie Dumpling 6pcs
|$8.00
Vegetable ravioli, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 6 pieces.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Steak & Cheese Dumplings
|$12.00
steak & cheese filling dumplings, onions and peppers, spicy aioli