Dumplings in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve dumplings

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy buffalo chicken dumplings$12.00
Buffalo sauce - ranch dressing - scallions
More about Orleans
Item pic

 

Variety Bar

1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings$9.00
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$9.00
4 dumplings made with creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, and scallions. Served with our signature soy aioli. | Vegetarian
More about Variety Bar
Item pic

 

Siam Ginger

22 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cabbage And Mushroom Dumpling$6.95
Dumpling$6.95
More about Siam Ginger
Fuji at Assembly image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Dumpling Soup (V)$9.50
Vegetable mushroom dumpling, carrot, corn, onion, cilantro, vermicelli noodles
More about Fuji at Assembly
314c6faf-a17e-43fe-bb7f-0b391e8deee8 image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Dumpling 7pcs$8.00
Thai ravioli with marinated meat and vegetables, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 7 pieces.
Veggie Dumpling 6pcs$8.00
Vegetable ravioli, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 6 pieces.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Cheese Dumplings$12.00
steak & cheese filling dumplings, onions and peppers, spicy aioli
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Dumpling$13.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya

