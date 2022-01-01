Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Pork Carnitas Enchiladas image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Enchiladas$21.00
zucchini, spinach, rajas, mushrooms, zucchini & tomatillo mole, arugula salad, tres quesos, crema mexicana
Pork Carnitas Enchiladas$23.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
Chicken Enchiladas$23.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
enchiladas$17.00
Three enchiladas,topped with chees,sourcream,and your choice of sauce:red,green,gaujillo ormole.and pico.
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada$15.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
Verde Enchilada$15.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Verde, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
Pork Enchilada$15.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ENCHILADAS$8.95
Corn tortilla topped with your choice of our homemade sauces and fillings. Comes with Mexican rice and black
beans
FILLINGS: Chicken, Shredded, Beef, Vegetables
SAUCES: Green, Red sauce, Mole poblano
ENCHILADAS (BRUNCH)$11.25
ENCHILADAS (Dinner)$17.50
Your choice of Chicken, Shredded beef or Vegetables wrapped in corn tortillas. They are served on a bed of our homemade sauces: Red, Green or Mole, accompanied with Mexican rice, black beans and garnished with cheese
