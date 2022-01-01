Enchiladas in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve enchiladas
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$21.00
zucchini, spinach, rajas, mushrooms, zucchini & tomatillo mole, arugula salad, tres quesos, crema mexicana
|Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
|$23.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$23.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|enchiladas
|$17.00
Three enchiladas,topped with chees,sourcream,and your choice of sauce:red,green,gaujillo ormole.and pico.
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Chicken Enchilada
|$15.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
|Verde Enchilada
|$15.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Verde, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
|Pork Enchilada
|$15.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|ENCHILADAS
|$8.95
Corn tortilla topped with your choice of our homemade sauces and fillings. Comes with Mexican rice and black
beans
FILLINGS: Chicken, Shredded, Beef, Vegetables
SAUCES: Green, Red sauce, Mole poblano
|ENCHILADAS (BRUNCH)
|$11.25
|ENCHILADAS (Dinner)
|$17.50
Your choice of Chicken, Shredded beef or Vegetables wrapped in corn tortillas. They are served on a bed of our homemade sauces: Red, Green or Mole, accompanied with Mexican rice, black beans and garnished with cheese