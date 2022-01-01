Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve fajitas

Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita$25.00
More about Painted Burro
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas
Combo .choice of 2 . steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with grilled vegetables, avocado, sour cream, jalapenos, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas....CORN/ G.F
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Fajita$19.95
Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Chicken & Beef Fajita$21.95
Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Beef Fajita Tacos (3)$20.95
Grilled Skirt Steak, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheese
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITAS$8.95
Chicken sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas
STEAK FAJITAS$8.95
Steak sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

