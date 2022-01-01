Fajitas in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Fajitas
Combo .choice of 2 . steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with grilled vegetables, avocado, sour cream, jalapenos, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas....CORN/ G.F
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Blackened Chicken Fajita
|$19.95
Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
|Chicken & Beef Fajita
|$21.95
Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
|Beef Fajita Tacos (3)
|$20.95
Grilled Skirt Steak, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheese