Fish tacos in Somerville

Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$12.00
cajun seared tilapia, sweet chili coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Baja Style Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Beer Batter & Fried , Served with shredded Cabbage , Cilantro , Avocado & Crema
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$4.00
Cornmeal coated fried tilapia (GF), chipotle cream, cabbage, , pico de gallo served on corn tortillas.
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Seared Fish Tacos (3)
|$17.95
Pan Seared Tilapia, Avocado, Garlic Mojo, Cabbage Slaw
|Seared Fish Tacos (2)
|$14.95
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|FISH TACO
|$3.25
Crispy tilapia topped with a mild Chipotle sauce, fresh cabbage & pico de gallo