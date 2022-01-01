Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve fish tacos

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Fish Tacos$12.00
cajun seared tilapia, sweet chili coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas
More about Orleans
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Style Fish Tacos$12.00
Beer Batter & Fried , Served with shredded Cabbage , Cilantro , Avocado & Crema
More about Highland Kitchen
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
More about Painted Burro
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$4.00
Cornmeal coated fried tilapia (GF), chipotle cream, cabbage, , pico de gallo served on corn tortillas.
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seared Fish Tacos (3)$17.95
Pan Seared Tilapia, Avocado, Garlic Mojo, Cabbage Slaw
Seared Fish Tacos (2)$14.95
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACO$3.25
Crispy tilapia topped with a mild Chipotle sauce, fresh cabbage & pico de gallo
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$9.00
tempura fried haddock, green slaw, chili verde crema, salsa mexicana
More about Avenue kitchen + bar

