Flan in Somerville

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

253 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Flan De Coco$12.00
Coconut flan with guava sauce + toasted coconut flakes
More about Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
Item pic

 

Dali Restaurant

415 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clementine Flan$6.00
flan w/caramel sauce & candied fruit
More about Dali Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FLAN$6.95
Homemade caramel custard on a cinnamon cream sauce and topped with a blueberry coulis
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Brasa

124 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
flan$14.00
More about La Brasa

