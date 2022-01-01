Flan in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve flan
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
253 Washington Street, Somerville
|Flan De Coco
|$12.00
Coconut flan with guava sauce + toasted coconut flakes
Dali Restaurant
415 Washington Street, Somerville
|Clementine Flan
|$6.00
flan w/caramel sauce & candied fruit
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|FLAN
|$6.95
Homemade caramel custard on a cinnamon cream sauce and topped with a blueberry coulis