French fries in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve french fries
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|French Fries
|$8.00
More about The Highlander Cafe
The Highlander Cafe
81 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|French Fries
|$3.00
Handcut and Cooked To Order
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Chili Dusted French Fries
|$3.50
More about Broadway Eatery
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|French Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon
|$6.25
Our awesome fries made even better with melted cheese and bacon! Commence drooling!
|French Fries w/ Cheese
|$5.75
Our awesome fried made better with melted cheese on top!
|French Fries
|$4.99
Our awesome fries. 'nuff said!