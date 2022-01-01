French toast in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve french toast
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|French Toast
|$5.00
|French Toast Bites
|$11.00
cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, maple syrup
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|French Toast Sammy
|$17.00
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$16.00
Fresh Berries, Coconut Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|French Toast Four Pack
|$9.00
A sweeter version of our English muffin, with notes of vanilla and cinnamon. Perfect with our maple butter!
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|FRENCH TOAST
|$13.00
Sliced brioche cinnamon bread pudding, egg battered and griddled, served with butter and maple syrup & strawberries