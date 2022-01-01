Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve french toast

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$5.00
French Toast Bites$11.00
cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, maple syrup
More about Orleans
Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Sammy$17.00
More about Five Horses Tavern
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches French Toast$16.00
Fresh Berries, Coconut Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup
More about Foundry On Elm
Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast Four Pack$9.00
A sweeter version of our English muffin, with notes of vanilla and cinnamon. Perfect with our maple butter!
More about Vinal Bakery
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH TOAST$13.00
Sliced brioche cinnamon bread pudding, egg battered and griddled, served with butter and maple syrup & strawberries
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Three French Toast$4.95
More about Style Cafe - Somerville

