Fried chicken sandwiches in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
More about Orleans
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich! (n)$11.50
buttermilk brined chicken, green garlic caesar, romaine, parm, croutons, in a flour wrap
*chicken is fried in peanut oil
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop - Somerville

325 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried chicken thigh with pimento cheese, house-made ranch, lettuce tomato and onion and your choice of side.
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Served with lettuce , pickles & Ranch Dressing
More about Highland Kitchen
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
boneless chicken thigh, remoulade, dill pickle & american cheese. comes with choice of side and spicy pickle spear. sandwich only -$3.00
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips, red cabbage slaw. with fries or salad
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Broadway Eatery image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Homemade chicken cutlet filet & honey mustard with lettuce & tomato
More about Broadway Eatery
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pennypacker's

514C Medford St, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (189 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Korean style fried chicken, gochujang aioli, cabbage slaw with sesame miso vinaigrette
More about Pennypacker's

