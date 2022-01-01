Fried chicken sandwiches in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich! (n)
|$11.50
buttermilk brined chicken, green garlic caesar, romaine, parm, croutons, in a flour wrap
*chicken is fried in peanut oil
The Smoke Shop - Somerville
325 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Crispy fried chicken thigh with pimento cheese, house-made ranch, lettuce tomato and onion and your choice of side.
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Served with lettuce , pickles & Ranch Dressing
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
boneless chicken thigh, remoulade, dill pickle & american cheese. comes with choice of side and spicy pickle spear. sandwich only -$3.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
buttermilk chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips, red cabbage slaw. with fries or salad
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
Homemade chicken cutlet filet & honey mustard with lettuce & tomato