Fried rice in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
fried rice, baby shrimp, egg, pork belly, sesame soy, kimchi, peas, bean sprouts
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

NOODLES

DAKZEN

195 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Grapow Fried Rice$8.95
Steamed jasmine rice stir ups SPICY on wok with Thai’s bird chili,fresh garlic,grounded meat,special dark”Grapow”sauce. Topped with fresh cilantro &slice cucumbers.
Street Fried Rice$8.95
Steamed jasmine rice fire ups high heat on wok with egg,onions, broccoli,tomatoes. Topped with fresh slices cucumber,lime wedge&cilantro.
More about DAKZEN
New Yummy Hut image

 

New Yummy Hut

217R Highland Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fried Rice
More about New Yummy Hut
Siam Ginger image

 

Siam Ginger

22 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Basil Fried Rice$9.95
Dinner Pineapple Fried Rice$11.95
Somerville Fried Rice$13.95
More about Siam Ginger
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice (G)(V)$16.00
Broccoli, eggs, carrots, peas, red and green peppers, zucchini, and onions
Seafood Fried Rice (G)$22.00
Shrimp, scallop, squid, scallions, peas, zucchini, egg whites, asparagus and onions
Assembly Fried Rice (G)$19.50
Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, peas, zucchini, and onion with X.O. sauce
More about Fuji at Assembly
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, tomato, scallions, mango chunks and curry powder in house special soy sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, tomato, scallions, pineapple chunks and curry powder in house special soy sauce.
Indonesia Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with eggs, bell peppers, onions and carrots in a flavorful homemade slightly spicy sauce. Topped with crispy chicken.
🌶 Spicy
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine

