Fried rice in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
fried rice, baby shrimp, egg, pork belly, sesame soy, kimchi, peas, bean sprouts
More about DAKZEN
NOODLES
DAKZEN
195 Elm St, Somerville
|Grapow Fried Rice
|$8.95
Steamed jasmine rice stir ups SPICY on wok with Thai’s bird chili,fresh garlic,grounded meat,special dark”Grapow”sauce. Topped with fresh cilantro &slice cucumbers.
|Street Fried Rice
|$8.95
Steamed jasmine rice fire ups high heat on wok with egg,onions, broccoli,tomatoes. Topped with fresh slices cucumber,lime wedge&cilantro.
More about Siam Ginger
Siam Ginger
22 Bow St, Somerville
|Lunch Basil Fried Rice
|$9.95
|Dinner Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.95
|Somerville Fried Rice
|$13.95
More about Fuji at Assembly
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Vegetable Fried Rice (G)(V)
|$16.00
Broccoli, eggs, carrots, peas, red and green peppers, zucchini, and onions
|Seafood Fried Rice (G)
|$22.00
Shrimp, scallop, squid, scallions, peas, zucchini, egg whites, asparagus and onions
|Assembly Fried Rice (G)
|$19.50
Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, peas, zucchini, and onion with X.O. sauce
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Mango Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, tomato, scallions, mango chunks and curry powder in house special soy sauce.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, tomato, scallions, pineapple chunks and curry powder in house special soy sauce.
|Indonesia Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with eggs, bell peppers, onions and carrots in a flavorful homemade slightly spicy sauce. Topped with crispy chicken.
🌶 Spicy