Garlic bread in Somerville

Somerville restaurants that serve garlic bread

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.00
garlic, butter, mozzarella
Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
Garlic Bread Four Pack$9.00
Bertucci's vibes in a Vinal muffin: roasted garlic, oregano, parmesan, and a dash of crushed red pepper. Mamma mia!
Dali Restaurant

415 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Iggy’s Focaccia Bread Grilled with Capers & Garlic Butter - Small$4.50
Iggy’s Focaccia Bread Grilled with Capers & Garlic Butter - Large$5.50
Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Garlic Bread$4.00
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$4.50
Fresh bread with our delicious garlic spread topped with cheese and toasted
