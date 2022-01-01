Garlic bread in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.00
garlic, butter, mozzarella
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Garlic Bread Four Pack
|$9.00
Bertucci's vibes in a Vinal muffin: roasted garlic, oregano, parmesan, and a dash of crushed red pepper. Mamma mia!
Dali Restaurant
415 Washington Street, Somerville
|Iggy’s Focaccia Bread Grilled with Capers & Garlic Butter - Small
|$4.50
|Iggy’s Focaccia Bread Grilled with Capers & Garlic Butter - Large
|$5.50