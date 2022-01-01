Grits in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Gouda Grits$5.00
Shrimp + Grits$15.00
tail on shrimp, bacon, cherry tomatoes, white wine, roasted garlic, parsley
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
True Bistro image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Tofu Chicken with Cheesy Grits$24.00
slow cooked collards with smoked onions, pickled red onion, housemade bourbon BBQ sauce
More about True Bistro
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Grits$3.00
More about Painted Burro
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Corn Grits$5.00
sage & paprika butter
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Banner pic

 

Thirsty Scholar - Somerville

70 Beacon St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grits$6.00
More about Thirsty Scholar - Somerville
Southern Kin Cookhouse image

BBQ

Southern Kin Cookhouse

500 Assembly Row, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1968 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$25.00
More about Southern Kin Cookhouse

