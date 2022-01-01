Grits in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve grits
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Side Gouda Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp + Grits
|$15.00
tail on shrimp, bacon, cherry tomatoes, white wine, roasted garlic, parsley
More about True Bistro
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|BBQ Tofu Chicken with Cheesy Grits
|$24.00
slow cooked collards with smoked onions, pickled red onion, housemade bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Creamy Corn Grits
|$5.00
sage & paprika butter
More about Thirsty Scholar - Somerville
Thirsty Scholar - Somerville
70 Beacon St, Somerville
|Side Grits
|$6.00