Gulab jamun in
Somerville
/
Somerville
/
Gulab Jamun
Somerville restaurants that serve gulab jamun
MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square
1127 Broadway, Somerville
No reviews yet
Gulab Jamun
$4.95
Deep fried cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup
More about MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square
SEAFOOD
Mint Indian Eatery
868 Broadway, Somerville
Avg 4.4
(1360 reviews)
Gulab Jamun
$3.99
More about Mint Indian Eatery
