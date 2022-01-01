Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve gulab jamun

MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square

1127 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gulab Jamun$4.95
Deep fried cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup
More about MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square
Mint Indian Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Mint Indian Eatery

868 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$3.99
More about Mint Indian Eatery

