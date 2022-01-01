Hot chocolate in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Hot Chocolate (12oz)
|$3.75
dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Hot Chocolate
Vegan ganache made with dark Valrhona chocolate, steamed milk
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Hot Chocolate - 12oz
|$4.35
We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.
DIESEL CAFE
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Hot Chocolate - 12oz
|$4.35
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE
|$3.25
Oaxacan style (water-based)
BLOC CAFE
11 Bow St, Somerville
|Hot Chocolate - 16oz
|$4.95
|Hot Chocolate - 12 oz
|$4.35
