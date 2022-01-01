Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate (12oz)$3.75
dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate
Vegan ganache made with dark Valrhona chocolate, steamed milk
More about Vinal Bakery
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate - 12oz$4.35
We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
Item pic

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate - 12oz$4.35
We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.
More about DIESEL CAFE
Oat Shop image

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Oat Shop
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE$3.25
Oaxacan style (water-based)
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate - 16oz$4.95
We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.
Hot Chocolate - 12 oz$4.35
We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.
More about BLOC CAFE

