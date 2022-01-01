Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern - Somerville

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
crispy corn tortilla, sunnyside eggs, chili-lime black beans, guacamole, fire-roasted salsa, and cotija cheese
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant - 858 Broadway,

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$11.25
Two sunny side-up eggs topped with ranchero sauce. Accompanied with soft tortillas, avocado, black beans and your choice of sweet fried plantains or home fries
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant - 858 Broadway,
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville - 60 Middlesex Ave

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
House Huevos Rancheros$8.75
More about Style Cafe - Somerville - 60 Middlesex Ave

