Huevos rancheros in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
crispy corn tortilla, sunnyside eggs, chili-lime black beans, guacamole, fire-roasted salsa, and cotija cheese
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant - 858 Broadway,
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant - 858 Broadway,
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$11.25
Two sunny side-up eggs topped with ranchero sauce. Accompanied with soft tortillas, avocado, black beans and your choice of sweet fried plantains or home fries