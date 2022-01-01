Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Bean Hummus$14.00
cannellini beans, herbs, chili, garlicchoice of pita | fresh veggies | half & half
More about Five Horses Tavern
The Independent Pub & Restaurant image

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Garlic Hummus$8.00
crispy chickpeas, warm pita
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Salt + Stone

463 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$14.00
More about Salt + Stone
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Garlic Hummus$9.00
served with tortilla chips
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Consumer pic

 

Daddy Jones

525 Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel & Hummus$10.00
Herbed Chickpea Fritters, Salt & Vinegar Hummus
More about Daddy Jones

