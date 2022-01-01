Hummus in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve hummus
More about Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|White Bean Hummus
|$14.00
cannellini beans, herbs, chili, garlicchoice of pita | fresh veggies | half & half
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Lemon Garlic Hummus
|$8.00
crispy chickpeas, warm pita
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Black Garlic Hummus
|$9.00
served with tortilla chips