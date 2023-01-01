Italian salad in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Mortadella Head - Somerville
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head - Somerville
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Italian Cobb Salad
|$14.00
grilled chicken, proscuitto, crumbled gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onions, marinated tomatoes, creamy gorgonzola dressing
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Italian Salad
|$15.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, broccoli, red cabbage, sweet potato, toasted almond, pickled red onion, lemon, golden raisin vinaigrette.
|Italian Salad
|$15.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, broccoli chop, red cabbage, sweet potato, toasted almond, pickled red onion, golden raisin vinaigrette.