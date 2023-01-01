Lentil soup in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve lentil soup
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
305 Assembly Row, Somerville
|GF Red Lentil Soup
|$0.00
Contains: Egg
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
Revival Cafe - Davis
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Moroccan Red Lentil Soup (vegan) (16oz)
|$7.50
warm + fragrant - w/ a hint of saffron (vegan)
More about MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square
MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square
1127 Broadway, Somerville
|Lentil Soup
|$5.95
Yellow lentil soup cooked with herbs and spices.
More about Diesel Cafe
Diesel Cafe
257 Elm St., Somerville
|*Soup*
|$7.50
Rotating selection of house-made soups. Changes daily.