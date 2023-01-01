Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve lentil soup

Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row

305 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Red Lentil Soup$0.00
Contains: Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Davis

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moroccan Red Lentil Soup (vegan) (16oz)$7.50
warm + fragrant - w/ a hint of saffron (vegan)
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
Item pic

 

MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square

1127 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lentil Soup$5.95
Yellow lentil soup cooked with herbs and spices.
More about MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square
Item pic

 

Diesel Cafe

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Soup*$7.50
Rotating selection of house-made soups. Changes daily.
More about Diesel Cafe
Item pic

 

Masala Square Indian Kitchen - *Union Square*

23 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lentil Soup 🌱$3.99
Yellow lentils cooked with cumin, ginger, and garlic.
*Vegan and Gluten Free*
More about Masala Square Indian Kitchen - *Union Square*

