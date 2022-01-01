Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox (8oz)$15.00
This come's portioned to 8oz and is not wrapped packaging like the photo.
Bagel & Lox$11.50
lox, scallion cream cheese, cucumber, and seasonal tomato on your choice of house-made bagel
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
Bagel & Lox image

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Bagel & Lox$11.50
Lox, scallion cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, and seasonal tomato on your choice of house-made bagel.
More about BLOC CAFE
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Forge Baking Company

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Bagel & Lox Platter (6 Bagels)$105.00
House-made naturally leavened bagels with plain cream cheese, smoked Atlantic salmon sides, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers.
More about Forge Baking Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Salmon Rolls

Paninis

Cinnamon Rolls

Clams

Reuben

Hummus

Sweet Corn

Cornbread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston