Lox in Somerville

FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Lox (8oz)
|$15.00
This come's portioned to 8oz and is not wrapped packaging like the photo.
|Bagel & Lox
|$11.50
lox, scallion cream cheese, cucumber, and seasonal tomato on your choice of house-made bagel
BLOC CAFE
11 Bow St, Somerville
|Bagel & Lox
|$11.50
Lox, scallion cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, and seasonal tomato on your choice of house-made bagel.