Mac and cheese in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.50
with one side and drink
Kids Mac & Cheese Bites$6.50
with marinara sauce, one side and drink
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side - Mac + Cheese$6.00
More about Orleans
Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$17.00
Macaroni noodles topped with our blended cheese sauce. Add ons:
grilled chicken ($5), pork belly ($6),
bacon ($4), confit duck ($9), peas ($2),
mushrooms ($3)
Side Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Five Horses Tavern
Mac & Cheese image

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
Mac & Cheese$16.00
Smokey Bacon Breadcrumbs
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Mac N Cheese N Beer Happy Meal image

 

The Jungle

6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese N Beer Happy Meal$20.00
Take and bake at home Mac N Cheese, 2 tallboy cans Narragansett, hummus & veggies
More about The Jungle
Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Take & Bake Chicken Parm Mac & Cheese$13.00
Chicken Parm Mac & Cheese$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Mortadella Head
Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Truffle Mac & Cheese$17.00
four cheese bechamel, smoked applewood bacon, chives
House Mac + Cheese$15.00
four cheese bechamel, garlic breadcrumbs, scallions
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
our four-cheese house classic, portioned for kids!
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Mac & Cheese image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Ritz crackers, love
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Ritz crackers, love
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
Pennypacker Food truck image

 

Pennypacker Food truck

514c Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Mac & Cheese$6.95
House made white cheese sauce with pasta. Topped with herb breacrumbs.
More about Pennypacker Food truck
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop - Somerville

325 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pimento Mac & Cheese$4.00
topped with Corn Bread Crumble
Mac & Cheese Bites$12.50
Four balls of our Pimento Mac and Cheese, with house-cured bacon and kale, Breaded and deep fried.
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville
Mac and Cheese image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$9.00
house cheese sauce with elbow pasta and our house smoked tofu cracklins, topped with toasted bread crumbs
More about True Bistro
Juliet image

 

Juliet

263 Washington street, Somerville

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
mac + cheese dinner$35.00
classic mac and cheese: gruyere, Monterey jack, and cheddar cheese. served w. roasted cauliflower, cornbread + butter, orange olive oil cake
More about Juliet
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$5.00
More about Highland Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Salt + Stone

463 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crusty Mac 'N Cheese$20.00
More about Salt + Stone
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Mac & Cheese$5.00
our classic mac with crispy onions
Mac & Cheese
classic mac & cheese (vegetarian)
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Mac and Cheese image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pennypacker's

514C Medford St, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (189 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi pasta, fontina and cheddar cheese sauce, herb breadcrumbs
More about Pennypacker's

