Mac and cheese in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
|$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
with one side and drink
|Kids Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.50
with marinara sauce, one side and drink
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Side - Mac + Cheese
|$6.00
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Macaroni noodles topped with our blended cheese sauce. Add ons:
grilled chicken ($5), pork belly ($6),
bacon ($4), confit duck ($9), peas ($2),
mushrooms ($3)
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Smokey Bacon Breadcrumbs
The Jungle
6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville
|Mac N Cheese N Beer Happy Meal
|$20.00
Take and bake at home Mac N Cheese, 2 tallboy cans Narragansett, hummus & veggies
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Take & Bake Chicken Parm Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
|Chicken Parm Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
four cheese bechamel, smoked applewood bacon, chives
|House Mac + Cheese
|$15.00
four cheese bechamel, garlic breadcrumbs, scallions
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
our four-cheese house classic, portioned for kids!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Ritz crackers, love
Pennypacker Food truck
514c Medford St, Somerville
|Sm Mac & Cheese
|$6.95
House made white cheese sauce with pasta. Topped with herb breacrumbs.
The Smoke Shop - Somerville
325 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
topped with Corn Bread Crumble
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$12.50
Four balls of our Pimento Mac and Cheese, with house-cured bacon and kale, Breaded and deep fried.
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|Mac and Cheese
|$9.00
house cheese sauce with elbow pasta and our house smoked tofu cracklins, topped with toasted bread crumbs
Juliet
263 Washington street, Somerville
|mac + cheese dinner
|$35.00
classic mac and cheese: gruyere, Monterey jack, and cheddar cheese. served w. roasted cauliflower, cornbread + butter, orange olive oil cake
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Mac & Cheese
classic mac & cheese (vegetarian)