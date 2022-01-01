Massaman curry in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve massaman curry
More about Siam Ginger
Siam Ginger
22 Bow St, Somerville
|Dinner Massaman Curry
|$11.95
|Lunch Massaman Curry
|$9.95
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|D Massaman Curry
|$15.00
Spicy peanut curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers and roasted peanuts, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
|L Massaman Curry
|$11.00