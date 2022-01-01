Muffins in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve muffins
Mike & Patty's Union Square
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Homemade English Muffins - 4 pack
|$6.00
4 pack of Homemade English Muffins
Ingredients - White flour, water, eggs, sugar, salt, yeast, cornmeal and canola oil.
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Lemon Olive Oil Muffin
|$3.50
a little savory, a little sweet - this moist lemon muffin with pearl sugar is the perfect morning treat!
|Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vg)
|$3.00
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!
|Revival Muffin
|$1.95
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids! *contains dairy
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.25
Full of wild blueberries and topped with a lemon glaze
|Corn Muffin with Honey Butter
|$4.25
A tender and sweet corn muffin served with a side of honey butter!
|Strawberry Muffin with Oat Crisp
|$3.25
Roasted strawberries layered in a sweet, tender muffin and topped with a crispy oat streusel. This item is vegan!
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Vegan Pumpkin Muffin
|$3.41
|Vegan Lemon Thyme Almond Muffin
|$3.65
These bright fluffy vegan muffins are perfect for springtime! *contains almond paste*
DIESEL CAFE
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Vegan Pumpkin Muffin
|$3.41
|Vegan Lemon Thyme Almond Muffin
|$3.41
The Highlander Cafe
81 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.00
|Banana Muffin
|$2.00
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Almond Joy Muffin
|$3.25
thumbprint muffin with dark chocolate ganache center, almond & coconut streusel.
|Blueberry Corn Muffin
|$4.50
Oat Shop
22A College Ave, Somerville
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
Gluten Free and Vegan blueberry muffin, topped with oat crumble
|Power Muffin
|$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
BLOC CAFE
11 Bow St, Somerville
|Vegan Pumpkin Muffin
|$3.41
|Lemon Thyme Almond Muffin
|$3.41
3 Little Figs
278 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Dirty Chai Muffin
|$3.00
"coffee cake muffin" with espresso glaze
|Banana Tahini Muffin
|$3.00
Banana | Chocolate Chips | Tahini | *vegan
|Lemon Poppy Muffin
|$3.00
*contains pure almond extract