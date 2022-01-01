Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Mike & Patty's Union Square

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade English Muffins - 4 pack$6.00
4 pack of Homemade English Muffins
Ingredients - White flour, water, eggs, sugar, salt, yeast, cornmeal and canola oil.
More about Mike & Patty's Union Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Olive Oil Muffin$3.50
a little savory, a little sweet - this moist lemon muffin with pearl sugar is the perfect morning treat!
Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vg)$3.00
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!
Revival Muffin$1.95
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids! *contains dairy
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
Full of wild blueberries and topped with a lemon glaze
Corn Muffin with Honey Butter$4.25
A tender and sweet corn muffin served with a side of honey butter!
Strawberry Muffin with Oat Crisp$3.25
Roasted strawberries layered in a sweet, tender muffin and topped with a crispy oat streusel. This item is vegan!
More about Vinal Bakery
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Pumpkin Muffin$3.41
Vegan Lemon Thyme Almond Muffin$3.65
These bright fluffy vegan muffins are perfect for springtime! *contains almond paste*
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
Item pic

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Pumpkin Muffin$3.41
Vegan Lemon Thyme Almond Muffin$3.41
More about DIESEL CAFE
The Highlander Cafe image

 

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$2.00
Banana Muffin$2.00
More about The Highlander Cafe
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Almond Joy Muffin$3.25
thumbprint muffin with dark chocolate ganache center, almond & coconut streusel.
Blueberry Corn Muffin$4.50
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Power Muffin image

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Gluten Free and Vegan blueberry muffin, topped with oat crumble
Power Muffin$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
More about Oat Shop
Item pic

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Pumpkin Muffin$3.41
Lemon Thyme Almond Muffin$3.41
More about BLOC CAFE
Item pic

 

3 Little Figs

278 Highland Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Chai Muffin$3.00
"coffee cake muffin" with espresso glaze
Banana Tahini Muffin$3.00
Banana | Chocolate Chips | Tahini | *vegan
Lemon Poppy Muffin$3.00
*contains pure almond extract
More about 3 Little Figs
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins$2.95
More about Style Cafe - Somerville

