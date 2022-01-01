Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Fries$11.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
Chip Nachos$15.00
BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$14.00
monterey jack cheese, cheese sauce, charred jalapeños, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
More about Orleans
Item pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho (Average) Kit$15.99
Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.
Nacho (Average) Kit$15.99
Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.
More about Anna's Taqueria
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Con Chorizo De La Casa$15.00
corn tortilla chips, tres quesos, chorizo, pork charro beans, guacamole, cabbage & jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, baja & chipotle mayo
More about Painted Burro
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$11.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese, red sauce, onion, cilantro. Add steak, chicken, or carnitas, +$4
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Box Nachos$15.00
colby cheese, avocado crema, escabeche, beans, cilantro, lettuce, crema, salsa verde
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Nachos$12.95
Chix Tinga Nachos$14.95
BBQ Pork Nachos$14.95
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NACHOS$10.00
Tortilla chips topped with chile con carne, beans, pico de gallo and melted cheese
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Taproom Nachos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Taproom Nachos$18.00
Gluten free, chili cheese "doritos," poblano queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans, olives, lime crema, cilantro
More about Elm Street Taproom
Item pic

 

Thirsty Scholar - Somerville

70 Beacon St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stacked Nachos$14.00
queso, pickled jalapenos, scallion sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
More about Thirsty Scholar - Somerville

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Ravioli

Chicken Parmesan

Brownie Sundaes

Tostadas

Lobsters

Lasagna

Crispy Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston