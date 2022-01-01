Nachos in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve nachos
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Nacho Fries
|$11.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
|Chip Nachos
|$15.00
BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Orleans
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Nachos
|$14.00
monterey jack cheese, cheese sauce, charred jalapeños, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Anna's Taqueria
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Nacho (Average) Kit
|$15.99
Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Nachos Con Chorizo De La Casa
|$15.00
corn tortilla chips, tres quesos, chorizo, pork charro beans, guacamole, cabbage & jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, baja & chipotle mayo
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Nachos
|$11.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese, red sauce, onion, cilantro. Add steak, chicken, or carnitas, +$4
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Pizza Box Nachos
|$15.00
colby cheese, avocado crema, escabeche, beans, cilantro, lettuce, crema, salsa verde
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Cheese Nachos
|$12.95
|Chix Tinga Nachos
|$14.95
|BBQ Pork Nachos
|$14.95
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|NACHOS
|$10.00
Tortilla chips topped with chile con carne, beans, pico de gallo and melted cheese
Elm Street Taproom
Elm Street Taproom
256 Elm St., Somerville
|Taproom Nachos
|$18.00
Gluten free, chili cheese "doritos," poblano queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans, olives, lime crema, cilantro