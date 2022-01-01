Octopus in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve octopus
PIZZA
Posto - Somerville
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Octopus
|$19.00
fingerling potato | grapes | sopressatta | arugula| red onions | romesco sauce | chili oil
Barra - Union Square, Somerville
23A Bow Street, Somerville
|Octopus Tostada
|$15.00
Ebi Sushi
290 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Octopus N
|$2.50
|Octopus Takoyaki
|$7.00
Savory round octopus pancakes, topped with katsu sauce, bonito & nori.
|Octopus Sashimi
|$3.00