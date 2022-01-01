Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

PIZZA

Posto - Somerville

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$19.00
fingerling potato | grapes | sopressatta | arugula| red onions | romesco sauce | chili oil
More about Posto - Somerville
BARRA image

 

Barra - Union Square, Somerville

23A Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Octopus Tostada$15.00
More about Barra - Union Square, Somerville
Item pic

 

GenkiYa - Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus$5.45
More about GenkiYa - Somerville
Ebi Sushi image

 

Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus N$2.50
Octopus Takoyaki$7.00
Savory round octopus pancakes, topped with katsu sauce, bonito & nori.
Octopus Sashimi$3.00
More about Ebi Sushi
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama Soba and Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tako(octopus) SUSHI$6.50
Idako Karaage Fried Octopus$8.00
Takoyaki octopus ball$8.00
More about Sugidama Soba and Izakaya

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Pretzels

Lobster Rolls

Paninis

Calamari

Ceviche

Flan

Veggie Burgers

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (521 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (521 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston