Paninis in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve paninis

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Panini$14.50
fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Panini$14.50
fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panini$14.00
roasted brassica, feta & fontina cheese, calabrian chili, preserved lemon & olive tapenade on winter hill roll. served with choice of side & pickle.
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
South in your Mouth Panini$9.50
A southern delicacy! Roast beef with James River BBQ, grilled onion, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese & mayo.
Baja Chicken Panini$9.50
Our savory grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, cilantro & ranch on a pressed ciabatta roll.
Happy Hippie Panini$8.50
Pesto mayo, tomato, avocado, red onion, pickle & Swiss on a pressed ciabatta roll. Peace, man!
More about Broadway Eatery

