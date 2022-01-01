Paninis in Somerville
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Veggie Panini
|$14.50
fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
|Chicken Panini
|$14.50
fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Panini
|$14.00
roasted brassica, feta & fontina cheese, calabrian chili, preserved lemon & olive tapenade on winter hill roll. served with choice of side & pickle.
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|South in your Mouth Panini
|$9.50
A southern delicacy! Roast beef with James River BBQ, grilled onion, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese & mayo.
|Baja Chicken Panini
|$9.50
Our savory grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, cilantro & ranch on a pressed ciabatta roll.
|Happy Hippie Panini
|$8.50
Pesto mayo, tomato, avocado, red onion, pickle & Swiss on a pressed ciabatta roll. Peace, man!