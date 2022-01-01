Pecan pies in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve pecan pies

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row

305 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
True Bistro image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie$12.00
Pecans bathed in a chocolate and bourbon sauce, topped with a vodka crust
More about True Bistro
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Pecan Pie$7.00
With Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Highland Kitchen

