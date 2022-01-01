Pecan pies in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve pecan pies
Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
305 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Maple Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$12.00
Pecans bathed in a chocolate and bourbon sauce, topped with a vodka crust