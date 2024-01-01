Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Somerville

Somerville restaurants that serve pho

AN NAM - 310 Foley St

310 Foley St, Somerville

PHO Beef,Meatball$18.00
PHO Chicken$16.00
Pho n' Rice

289 Beacon Street, Somerville

Pho Chay$13.00
Vegetarian noodle soup with fresh tofu and assorted vegetables in vegetarian broth
Pho sate’$14.50
Medium spicy beef noodle soup rare eye round, beef flank and meat ball with watercress onions
Scallions and cilantro
Pho Ga$13.00
Bowls of chicken noodle soup, shredded chicken with aromatic chicken broth
