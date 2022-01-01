Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hard Apple Pie A La Mode$13.00
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Chicken Parm Pie
tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, romano, chicken cutlets, provolone, olive oil, basil
The Tomato Pie
tomato sauce, romano, olive oil, basil
More about Mortadella Head
Trina's Starlite Lounge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pie!$9.00
Tonight's pie is New York style strawberry cheesecake!
Pie!$9.00
Tonight's pie is New York style strawberry cheesecake!
Pie!$9.00
Tonight's pie is coconut cream cheese!
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oatmeal Creme Pie$4.00
The one Vinal pastry that sometimes sells out before they land on the counter. If you haven't tried one, what are you waiting for?
More about Vinal Bakery
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Frozen Pie Shell 9"$5.00
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
True Bistro image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Root Vegetable Pot Pie$24.00
parsnip, turnip, carrot, cremini mushroom, fave bean, black pepper biscuit, side of roasted winter squash with apricot chutney
Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie$12.00
Pecans bathed in a chocolate and bourbon sauce, topped with a vodka crust
More about True Bistro
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Highland Kitchen
Tanam image

CHICKEN

Tanam

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Custard Cutie Pie$4.00
A 4-inch egg custard made with coconut milk.
More about Tanam
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shepards Pie$15.00
Smoked lamb leg topped with whipped potato. served with choice of side, buttermilk biscuit & pickle. additional sides +$
Fried Apple Pie$5.00
warm apple pie with cinnamon sugar coating
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Apple Pie Oat Bowl image

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie Oat Bowl$6.75
Sweet oat bowl, mixed with applesauce and topped with sliced apples, cinnamon, oat crisp crumble and maple syrup. (Vegan)
More about Oat Shop
Item pic

 

3 Little Figs

278 Highland Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (693 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH PIE$8.00
Slice of Yia Yia's Spanikopita | SPINACH | FETA | LEEKS
More about 3 Little Figs

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Miso Soup

California Rolls

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mango Lassi

Chocolate Brownies

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston