Pies in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve pies
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Hard Apple Pie A La Mode
|$13.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|The Chicken Parm Pie
tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, romano, chicken cutlets, provolone, olive oil, basil
|The Tomato Pie
tomato sauce, romano, olive oil, basil
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Pie!
|$9.00
Tonight's pie is New York style strawberry cheesecake!
|Pie!
|$9.00
Tonight's pie is coconut cream cheese!
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Oatmeal Creme Pie
|$4.00
The one Vinal pastry that sometimes sells out before they land on the counter. If you haven't tried one, what are you waiting for?
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Frozen Pie Shell 9"
|$5.00
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|Root Vegetable Pot Pie
|$24.00
parsnip, turnip, carrot, cremini mushroom, fave bean, black pepper biscuit, side of roasted winter squash with apricot chutney
|Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$12.00
Pecans bathed in a chocolate and bourbon sauce, topped with a vodka crust
CHICKEN
Tanam
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Egg Custard Cutie Pie
|$4.00
A 4-inch egg custard made with coconut milk.
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Shepards Pie
|$15.00
Smoked lamb leg topped with whipped potato. served with choice of side, buttermilk biscuit & pickle. additional sides +$
|Fried Apple Pie
|$5.00
warm apple pie with cinnamon sugar coating
Oat Shop
22A College Ave, Somerville
|Apple Pie Oat Bowl
|$6.75
Sweet oat bowl, mixed with applesauce and topped with sliced apples, cinnamon, oat crisp crumble and maple syrup. (Vegan)