Pineapple fried rice in
Somerville
/
Somerville
/
Pineapple Fried Rice
Somerville restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Siam Ginger
22 Bow St, Somerville
Avg 4.7
(890 reviews)
Dinner Pineapple Fried Rice
$11.95
More about Siam Ginger
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
Avg 4.8
(416 reviews)
Pineapple Fried Rice
$12.00
Stir-fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, tomato, scallions, pineapple chunks and curry powder in house special soy sauce.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
