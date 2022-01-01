Po boy in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve po boy
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Blackened Catfish Po'Boy
|$16.00
Dusted in Creole Spices & Seared,
served on french bread with lettuce tomato , pickles & Remoulade
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Hot Sausage Po' Boy
|$11.00
spicy pork sausage, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on winter hill roll.