Po boy in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve po boy

Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Catfish Po'Boy$16.00
Dusted in Creole Spices & Seared,
served on french bread with lettuce tomato , pickles & Remoulade
More about Highland Kitchen
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Sausage Po' Boy$11.00
spicy pork sausage, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on winter hill roll.
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Po'Boy$16.00
fried cauliflower, guacamole, coleslaw, special sauce, ciabtta (V)
More about Elm Street Taproom

