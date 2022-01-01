Pork belly in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve pork belly
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Pork Belly Benedict
|$18.00
Poached Farm Eggs, Crispy Pork Belly, Buttermilk Biscuit, Home Fries, Mixed Greens & Hollandaise
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Fried Pork Belly
|$12.00
Served with Hoisin - Sesame Glaze and House Made Kimchi
Gluten, Soy , Shellfish Allergy
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Salt Fried Pork Belly with Chives and Peppers (G)
|$21.00
Spicy pork belly, chives, and ginger