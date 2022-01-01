Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve pork belly

DAKZEN image

NOODLES

DAKZEN

195 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly (Side)$7.95
More about DAKZEN
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Benedict$18.00
Poached Farm Eggs, Crispy Pork Belly, Buttermilk Biscuit, Home Fries, Mixed Greens & Hollandaise
More about Foundry On Elm
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pork Belly$12.00
Served with Hoisin - Sesame Glaze and House Made Kimchi
Gluten, Soy , Shellfish Allergy
More about Highland Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Salt Fried Pork Belly with Chives and Peppers (G)$21.00
Spicy pork belly, chives, and ginger
More about Fuji at Assembly
Banner pic

 

Thirsty Scholar - Somerville

70 Beacon St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pork Belly$12.00
More about Thirsty Scholar - Somerville

