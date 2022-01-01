Pumpkin pies in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
305 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Vinal General Store
220 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$5.00
From our pals at Vinal Bakery: luscious maple frosting between two warm spiced pumpkin cakes. Fall New England vibes through and through!