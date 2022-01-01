Pumpkin pies in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row

305 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Item pic

 

Vinal General Store

220 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$5.00
From our pals at Vinal Bakery: luscious maple frosting between two warm spiced pumpkin cakes. Fall New England vibes through and through!
More about Vinal General Store
Item pic

 

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Pumpkin Whoopie Pies 2 for $3$3.00
Pumpkin Pie Flavors Replace The Classic Chocolate, Filled With a Cream Cheese Icing
More about The Highlander Cafe

