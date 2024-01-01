Pupusa in Somerville
The Highlander Cafe
81 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Pupusa de Puerco
|$4.00
Salvadoran Filled Corncake Seasoned Masa Filled With Cheese, Braised Seasoned Pork Belly and Griddled to Golden Brown. Served With Curtido Slaw and Salsa Roja
|Pupusa de Calabacín
|$4.00
Salvadoran Filled Corncake Seasoned Masa Filled With Cheese, Zucchini and Griddled to Golden Brown. Served With Curtido Slaw and Salsa Roja
|Pupusa con Queso y Frijole Negro
|$4.00
Salvadoran Filled Corncake Seasoned Masa Filled With Cheese, Blackbeans and Griddled to Golden Brown. Served With Curtido Slaw and Salsa Roja.
La Posada Restaurant & Tequila Bar
505 Medford St, Somerville
|Pupusa (1)
|$0.00
|Pupusa Plate(3)
|$15.00
Birria and cheese , chicken and cheese, revueltas (pork, beans, and cheese), beans and cheese, cheese, vegan carrot and cheese, vegan beans and cheese, single pupusas $6/each
|Pupusa Plate(3)v
|$15.00
Beans and cheese, cheese, vegan beans and cheese, single pupusas $6/each