Pupusa in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve pupusa

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pupusa de Puerco$4.00
Salvadoran Filled Corncake Seasoned Masa Filled With Cheese, Braised Seasoned Pork Belly and Griddled to Golden Brown. Served With Curtido Slaw and Salsa Roja
Pupusa de Calabacín$4.00
Salvadoran Filled Corncake Seasoned Masa Filled With Cheese, Zucchini and Griddled to Golden Brown. Served With Curtido Slaw and Salsa Roja
Pupusa con Queso y Frijole Negro$4.00
Salvadoran Filled Corncake Seasoned Masa Filled With Cheese, Blackbeans and Griddled to Golden Brown. Served With Curtido Slaw and Salsa Roja.
More about The Highlander Cafe
La Posada Restaurant & Tequila Bar

505 Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pupusa (1)$0.00
Pupusa Plate(3)$15.00
Birria and cheese , chicken and cheese, revueltas (pork, beans, and cheese), beans and cheese, cheese, vegan carrot and cheese, vegan beans and cheese, single pupusas $6/each
Pupusa Plate(3)v$15.00
Beans and cheese, cheese, vegan beans and cheese, single pupusas $6/each
More about La Posada Restaurant & Tequila Bar

