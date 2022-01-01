Quesadillas in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.00
cheddar jack cheese - roasted corn - ranch - cotija cheese - sour cream - pico de gallo
|BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$12.00
black beans, Jalapenos, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Super Steak Quesadilla
|$10.70
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
|Super Super Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$19.90
|Super Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.15
Cheese Quesadilla
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
griddled flour tortilla with tres quesos and your choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga or vegetarian refried beans
|Burro's Big Birria Quesadilla
|$15.00
flour tortilla, adobo braised carne, tres quesos, pico de gallo, sour cream, adobo dipping sauce, lime, cilantro
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add Veggies, Chicken, Carnitas, Potato & Chorizo, Steak, +4
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.95
Flour Tortilla, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.95
Skillet Seared Chicken, Monteray Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Minced Scallions, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
|BBQ Pork Quesadilla
|$15.95
18 Hour Slow Roasted Pork, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Minced Scallions, Cilantro, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|KIDS QUESADILLAS
|$4.50
Corn tortillas filled with melted cheese
|QUESADILLAS (1 PER ORDER)
|$4.25
Small corn turnover filled with cheese and your choice of : Shredded beef, Quitlacoche 'Mexican truffle', Squash blossom
La Brasa
124 Broadway, Somerville
|Quesadilla
|$25.00
Pumpkin butter, oaxaca cheese, charred onion, kabocha squash+red pepper hash, poblano creama
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Birria Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chipotle roasted short rib, corn tortillas, chihuahua cheese, peppers & onions. Dipping sauce
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.00
Grilled mushroom, onion, pepper, cheese, avocado, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Fresh marinated grilled chicken, cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.00
Delicious shaved steak, cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo