Quesadillas in Somerville

Somerville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
cheddar jack cheese - roasted corn - ranch - cotija cheese - sour cream - pico de gallo
BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla$12.00
black beans, Jalapenos, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Orleans
Item pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Steak Quesadilla$10.70
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Super Al Pastor Quesadilla$19.90
Super Cheese Quesadilla$5.15
Cheese Quesadilla
More about Anna's Taqueria
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
griddled flour tortilla with tres quesos and your choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga or vegetarian refried beans
Burro's Big Birria Quesadilla$15.00
flour tortilla, adobo braised carne, tres quesos, pico de gallo, sour cream, adobo dipping sauce, lime, cilantro
More about Painted Burro
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add Veggies, Chicken, Carnitas, Potato & Chorizo, Steak, +4
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Flour Tortilla, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$15.95
Skillet Seared Chicken, Monteray Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Minced Scallions, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
BBQ Pork Quesadilla$15.95
18 Hour Slow Roasted Pork, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Minced Scallions, Cilantro, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS QUESADILLAS$4.50
Corn tortillas filled with melted cheese
QUESADILLAS (1 PER ORDER)$4.25
Small corn turnover filled with cheese and your choice of : Shredded beef, Quitlacoche 'Mexican truffle', Squash blossom
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Brasa

124 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$25.00
Pumpkin butter, oaxaca cheese, charred onion, kabocha squash+red pepper hash, poblano creama
More about La Brasa
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Quesadilla$12.00
Chipotle roasted short rib, corn tortillas, chihuahua cheese, peppers & onions. Dipping sauce
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Item pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$8.00
Grilled mushroom, onion, pepper, cheese, avocado, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Fresh marinated grilled chicken, cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo
Steak Quesadilla$9.00
Delicious shaved steak, cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, cilantro & seasonings. Served with fresh homemade Pico de Gallo
More about Broadway Eatery
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Mushrooms Quesadilla$8.25
Beef Quesadilla$9.95
Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
More about Style Cafe - Somerville

