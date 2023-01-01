Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rasmalai in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve rasmalai

House of Kebab

719 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rasmalai$4.95
More about House of Kebab
MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square

1127 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rasmalai$4.95
homemade cottage cheese patties cooked in a milk syrup, almonds and nuts
More about MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square

