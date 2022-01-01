Ravioli in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve ravioli
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Local Three Cheese Ravioli (Frozen) - Deano's Pasta 1lb
|$7.00
The three-cheese medium square ravioli wrapped in fresh egg semolina dough is stuffed with ricotta, pecorino romano, and parmesan cheese.
Deano's pasta is a fourth-generation local pasta maker in Somerville, MA and is one of the oldest fresh pasta companies in the country since opening in 1947.
Our pasta and sauces are all-natural, non-GMO, locally handcrafted, and hand packed to assure the highest quality.
|Cheese Ravioli - Heart Shaped!
|$11.50
New York Ravioli & Pasta Company. Made from 100% whole milk ricotta, fresh eggs, and extra fancy durum wheat flour, this fresh and flavorful ravioli will not disappoint. Regionally made on Long Island.
|Farmer's Market Ravioli (Frozen) - Deano's Pasta 1lb
|$11.50
This ravioli has carrots, corn, peas, artichoke hearts, and sundried tomatoes.
More about Salt + Stone
Salt + Stone
463 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Wild Mushroom Ravioli
|$26.00
|Lobster Ravioli
|$34.00