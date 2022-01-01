Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve risotto

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

April 27: Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v)
Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v): warm pistachio orzo, spring salad + creamsicle sandwich cookies for dessert.
*this meal cannot be made vegan!
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people. Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
Risotto Pizza$20.00
Lemon arancini | mozzarella | parmesan | fried basil | spicy sweet & sour tomato sauce
Juliet

263 Washington street, Somerville

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
risotto$25.00
saffron, garlic, spinach
Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Risotto Primavera$18.00
Veg Stock , Marscapone. Asparagus, Fennel, English peas, Fava Beans , Leeks, Parmesan.
Vegan Option without Cheese & Marscapone
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

celeste

21 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 5 (3061 reviews)
tacu tacu a lo macho / seafood bean+rice risotto peruvian style (gf, d)$27.00
mussels, shrimp and squid served with bean+rice risotto, prepared with panca (peruvian pepper) and seafood-based stock
