Risotto in Somerville

Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|April 27: Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v)
Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v): warm pistachio orzo, spring salad + creamsicle sandwich cookies for dessert.
*this meal cannot be made vegan!
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people. Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Risotto Pizza
|$20.00
Lemon arancini | mozzarella | parmesan | fried basil | spicy sweet & sour tomato sauce
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Risotto Primavera
|$18.00
Veg Stock , Marscapone. Asparagus, Fennel, English peas, Fava Beans , Leeks, Parmesan.
Vegan Option without Cheese & Marscapone