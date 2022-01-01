Salmon in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$21.00
roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper sauce
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$25.00
Pan seared salmon topped with sweet thai chili glaze and served with stir fried vegetables/sesame rice.
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$25.00
Bacon & Sweet Potato Hash, Sautéed Spinach, Beet Yogurt
SEAFOOD • POKE
Manoa Poke Shop
300 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Spicy Salmon Poke
Salmon, kim chee aioli, house spicy sauce, scallion
|Salmon Shoyu Poke
Salmon, tamari, sweet onion, scallion
|Chili BBQ Salmon
|$12.00
Lightly charred salmon belly (the most flavorful cut), with house yaki sauce. Large side serving.
Turenne Bagels
251 Washington Street, Somerville
|Turenne Salmon
|$11.00
House hot smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill (Dairy, Gluten, Seafood, Allium)
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Skillet Roasted Salmon
|$28.00
atlantic salmon, red beet risotto, frisée endive, fresh citrus
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Salmon
|$25.00
pan seared salmon | roasted red potato | asparagus | shallots | tomato checca
Waikiki
27 Holland St, Somerville
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$13.95
double pan-fried salmon, pineapple, edamame, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, scallions & sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce
|Salmon Roll
|$6.50
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$6.95
Juliet
263 Washington street, Somerville
|salmon scrambled eggs
|$15.00
w. smoked salmon served w. lemony greens, potato salad + toasted pullman bread
|smoked salmon toast
|$11.00
yogurt + tamarind
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$8.00
chimichurri, creamy coleslaw, radish, fried onions
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
|$18.50
|Smoked Salmon Nigiri (G)
|$7.00
Smoked salmon
|Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki (G)
|$8.00
Salmon skin and avocado
Out of the Blue
215 elm street, somerville
|Sesame Salmon
|$26.00
Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms in a whole grain mustard sauce with oven roasted sweet potatoes
|Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
With grilled veggies and roasted potatoes
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|SALMON CRIOLLA
|$22.00
Fresh pan-fried Atlantic salmon set on a creamy Mexican pepper sauce. Accompanied with a chipotle-potato cake and a shrimp cake
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Rich Salmon Roll
|$12.95
Salmon and avocado
|Salmon Tempura Roll
|$11.95
Salmon, asparagus and flying-fish roe served in deep-fried tempura batter and eel sauce
|Salmon Torch Roll
|$15.95
Torched salmon, spicy crab, flying-fish roe, tempura flakes and spicy mayo. Served with eel sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Salmon Ginger
|$18.00
A fine piece of salmon steak served steamed or fried with fresh ginger, scallions, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, baby corn and black mushrooms in house special brown sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Ebi Sushi
290 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Spicy Salmon Skin with Cucumber Roll
|$6.00
|Salmon Fillet
|$10.00
Lightly salted broiled fish
|Salmon N
|$3.25
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Salmon Entree
|$25.00
grilled salmon, with a carrot ginger soup and sauteed broccoli rabe with quinoa
Sugidama soba & Izakaya
260 Elm Street, Somerville
|Ikura (salmon roe) SASHIMI
|$9.50
|Sake (salmon) SASHIMI
|$9.00
|Salmon skin maki
|$7.00