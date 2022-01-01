Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve salmon

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Salmon$21.00
roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper sauce
More about Orleans
Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Salmon$25.00
Pan seared salmon topped with sweet thai chili glaze and served with stir fried vegetables/sesame rice.
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Salmon$25.00
Bacon & Sweet Potato Hash, Sautéed Spinach, Beet Yogurt
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Poke
Salmon, kim chee aioli, house spicy sauce, scallion
Salmon Shoyu Poke
Salmon, tamari, sweet onion, scallion
Chili BBQ Salmon$12.00
Lightly charred salmon belly (the most flavorful cut), with house yaki sauce. Large side serving.
More about Manoa Poke Shop
Turenne Salmon image

 

Turenne Bagels

251 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turenne Salmon$11.00
House hot smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill (Dairy, Gluten, Seafood, Allium)
More about Turenne Bagels
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skillet Roasted Salmon$28.00
atlantic salmon, red beet risotto, frisée endive, fresh citrus
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$25.00
pan seared salmon | roasted red potato | asparagus | shallots | tomato checca
More about Posto
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl image

 

Waikiki

27 Holland St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$13.95
double pan-fried salmon, pineapple, edamame, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, scallions & sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce
Salmon Roll$6.50
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.95
More about Waikiki
Item pic

 

Juliet

263 Washington street, Somerville

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
salmon scrambled eggs$15.00
w. smoked salmon served w. lemony greens, potato salad + toasted pullman bread
smoked salmon toast$11.00
yogurt + tamarind
More about Juliet
Consumer pic

 

Salt + Stone

463 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fire Roasted Salmon$24.00
More about Salt + Stone
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$26.00
Blackened Salmon$8.00
chimichurri, creamy coleslaw, radish, fried onions
More about Painted Burro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$18.50
Smoked Salmon Nigiri (G)$7.00
Smoked salmon
Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki (G)$8.00
Salmon skin and avocado
More about Fuji at Assembly
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Salmon$26.00
Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms in a whole grain mustard sauce with oven roasted sweet potatoes
Grilled Salmon$26.00
With grilled veggies and roasted potatoes
More about Out of the Blue
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON CRIOLLA$22.00
Fresh pan-fried Atlantic salmon set on a creamy Mexican pepper sauce. Accompanied with a chipotle-potato cake and a shrimp cake
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rich Salmon Roll$12.95
Salmon and avocado
Salmon Tempura Roll$11.95
Salmon, asparagus and flying-fish roe served in deep-fried tempura batter and eel sauce
Salmon Torch Roll$15.95
Torched salmon, spicy crab, flying-fish roe, tempura flakes and spicy mayo. Served with eel sauce
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Lemon Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Ginger$18.00
A fine piece of salmon steak served steamed or fried with fresh ginger, scallions, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, baby corn and black mushrooms in house special brown sauce, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
Ebi Sushi image

 

Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Skin with Cucumber Roll$6.00
Salmon Fillet$10.00
Lightly salted broiled fish
Salmon N$3.25
More about Ebi Sushi
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Entree$25.00
grilled salmon, with a carrot ginger soup and sauteed broccoli rabe with quinoa
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ikura (salmon roe) SASHIMI$9.50
Sake (salmon) SASHIMI$9.00
Salmon skin maki$7.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Grainmaker

248 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Poke$15.00
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
More about Grainmaker

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Fish Sandwiches

Thai Tea

Tacos

Steamed Rice

Jambalaya

Chile Relleno

Mussels

Flan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston