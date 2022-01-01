Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern - Somerville

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice Burrito$18.00
Fried rice, baby shrimp, pork belly, sesame soy, egg, kimchi, peas, bean sprouts, flour tortilla
ALLERGENS: gluten (wrap), soybean, fish
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
Banner pic

 

Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville

475 Revolution Drive, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito Bowl$12.25
Shrimp Burrito$11.70
More about Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville - 60 Middlesex Ave

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$9.95
-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese
More about Style Cafe - Somerville - 60 Middlesex Ave

